NAIROBI Jan 30 Kenya's government will inject 500 million shillings ($5.5 million) to bail out cash-strapped Mumias Sugar, Felix Koskei the agriculture minister said.

The cash is meant to help turn around struggling Mumias, which accounts for close to a third of Kenya's annual sugar production, Koskei said in a statement late on Thursday.

