UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NAIROBI Jan 30 Kenya's government will inject 500 million shillings ($5.5 million) to bail out cash-strapped Mumias Sugar, Felix Koskei the agriculture minister said.
The cash is meant to help turn around struggling Mumias, which accounts for close to a third of Kenya's annual sugar production, Koskei said in a statement late on Thursday.
($1 = 91.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources