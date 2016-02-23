UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NAIROBI Feb 23 Kenya's Mumias Sugar reported on Tuesday a pretax loss of 2.26 billion shillings ($22.23 million) in the six months ending Dec. 31, widening from a loss of 2.08 billion shillings in the year ago period due to increased finance costs.
Cash-strapped Mumias said in a statement that finance costs nearly doubled to 732.6 million shillings from 378.7 million shillings in the six-month period ended Dec. 31, 2014.
Net revenue for the period rose 11 percent from a year ago to 2.98 billion shillings.
($1 = 101.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Tom Hogue)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.