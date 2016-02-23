NAIROBI Feb 23 Kenya's Mumias Sugar reported on Tuesday a pretax loss of 2.26 billion shillings ($22.23 million) in the six months ending Dec. 31, widening from a loss of 2.08 billion shillings in the year ago period due to increased finance costs.

Cash-strapped Mumias said in a statement that finance costs nearly doubled to 732.6 million shillings from 378.7 million shillings in the six-month period ended Dec. 31, 2014.

Net revenue for the period rose 11 percent from a year ago to 2.98 billion shillings.

($1 = 101.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Tom Hogue)