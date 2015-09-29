NAIROBI, Sept 29 Kenya's Mumias Sugar reported a wider loss before tax of 6.31 billion shillings ($60.04 million)in the year to June from 3.41 billion shillings in the year-ago period, hurt by falling revenues.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday its total revenues fell to 5.53 billion shillings from 13.08 billion shillings in the year to the end of June 2014. ($1 = 105.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Susan Thomas)