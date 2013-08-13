* Massmart declines to confirm deal, says keen on Kenya
* Growing middle-class fuelling retail chain growth
* Entry into Kenyan gives scope for regional growth
* Analyst warns Massmart likely to pay hefty premium
By James Macharia
NAIROBI, Aug 13 Wal-Mart's South African
unit Massmart is in talks to take a majority stake in
the Kenyan supermarket chain Naivas that would give the world's
largest retailer a foothold in east Africa's biggest economy.
Strong economic growth in Africa is attracting global
retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc, which acquired Massmart
in a $2.4 billion deal two years ago, and Kenya is expected to
grow about 6 percent this year after 5 percent last year.
Massmart is expected to take a stake of 50 percent plus one
share, said Naivas Chairman Simon Mukuha, adding that both sides
had yet to reach agreement on the price.
Naivas has 28 stores, fewer than its rivals, Nakumatt and
Uchumi Supermarkets, which has a market capitalisation
of around $60 million and in May had 25 stores across East
Africa with plans to open 13 more.
Mukuha said Naivas aims to open two more outlets by the end
of the year.
Mukuha declined to give any financial details, including
sales figures for Naivas, but rival Uchumi trades on a multiple
of 11.6 times earnings, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Uchumi's annual sales rose by just under a third in 2012.
Africa's economic growth is creating a growing middle class
and a whole new breed of consumers.
"They (Massmart) want to come in with a partner, someone who
can show them how to navigate this market. On our part, we are
looking for an investor to pump in fresh ideas, fresh blood,"
Mukuha said.
Massmart declined to comment on the Naivas stake, but its
chief executive Grant Pattison said in an email last week that
the company had "met with several important players in that
market, building relationships."
But Nic Norman-Smith, chief investment officer of Lentus
Asset Management in Johannesburg, cautioned that Massmart may
have to pay a premium to get into Kenya, given the limited
number of available retailers that would fit its business model.
"There is a lot of demand for these assets, I would be very
surprised if they didn't overpay. If the price that Wal-Mart
paid for Massmart is anything to go by, they clearly have an
appetite to grow at almost any cost," he said.
In Johannesburg, Massmart Holdings said on Tuesday its
first-half earnings rose by as much as 57 percent, lifted by
favourable exchange rates.