NAIROBI Jan 18 Privately owned Nakumatt, Kenya's biggest supermarket chain by sales, has agreed to sell a 25 percent stake to a foreign fund for $75 million, its managing director said on Wednesday.

"We are already at final stages with the investor. We are just waiting for the money to come," Atul Shah told Reuters, without naming the fund involved.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair and Susan Fenton)