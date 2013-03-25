Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
NAIROBI, March 25 National Bank of Kenya posted a 53 percent fall in its pretax profit last year to 1.15 billion shillings ($13.40 million), hurt by higher lending rates, it said on Monday.
Net interest income fell 4.77 billion shillings from 5.08 billion shillings in the year ago period, the bank said.
($1 = 85.8500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.