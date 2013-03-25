(Adds details)

NAIROBI, March 25 National Bank of Kenya posted a 53 percent fall in pretax profit last year to 1.15 billion shillings ($13.4 million), hurt by higher lending rates, it said on Monday.

Average commercial lending rates shot up to above 25 percent at the start of last year after policymakers raised rates to fight inflation and prop up the shilling currency.

The bank said it paid higher interest rates for deposits and it did not pass on the entire increase in the cost of funds to its customers.

"The high rates also depressed lending volumes in the bank's significant retail portfolio," National said in statement.

Net interest income fell to 4.77 billion shillings from 5.08 billion shillings in the year-earlier period, the bank said, adding that expenses had also increased by more than 1 billion shillings due to increased investments.

Its earnings per share slid to 1.49 shillings from 3.19 shillings in the previous year. The board recommended a dividend of 0.20 shillings per ordinary share.

($1 = 85.8500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Chris Gallagher)