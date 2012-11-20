Zambia hopes for IMF programme before end-June - finance minister
LONDON Zambia expects to agree a deal with the International Monetary Fund in the first half of this year, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on Friday.
NAIROBI Nov 20 National Bank of Kenya reported a 68 percent plunge in pretax profits for the first-nine months of the year to 577 million shillings ($6.74 million) due to a steep raise in interest expenses, it said on Tuesday.
The lender, which bucked the trend of double-digit growth reported by its peers, said in a statement that interest expense rose 279 percent to 2.9 billion shillings in the period to the end of September. The bank's total operating costs also rose 25 percent to 5.0 billion shillings.
($1 = 85.6250 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by James Macharia)
RIYADH Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.
PRETORIA South African police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse rival marches by hundreds of protesters in Pretoria on Friday, after mobs looted stores this week believed to belong to immigrants.