NAIROBI Aug 5 National Bank of Kenya
said on Monday its pretax profit edged up 3.5 percent in the
first six months of 2013, but its numbers still lagged behind
other lenders as it overcomes more than a decade of heavy
losses.
The lender, which is 70 percent owned by the government and
Kenya's state pension fund, said pretax profit rose to 944
million shillings ($10.8 million), helped by a sharp 38 percent
fall in total interest expenses to 1.25 billion shillings.
Interest income, as benchmark Kenyan borrowing and lending
fell from the second half of last year, for comparison dropped
just 10 percent. The difference partly reflects the bank's large
holdings of government deposits, on which it pays a relatively
high return.
Analysts say the bank has struggled to keep apace with a
fast-changing banking sector that has seen nimbler rivals like
Equity flourish. National Bank told Reuters in May it
was working to cut back on personal loans and target stronger
revenue growth, focusing on areas such as home loans and
business lending.
The results were released after the market close and the
bank made no statement.
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Richard Lough and
Patrick Graham)