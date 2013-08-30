NAIROBI Aug 30 Kenya's Nation Media Group
said first-half pretax profit rose 18 percent, helped
by increased newspaper sales, steady imported raw material costs
and the shilling exchange rate.
Nation, east Africa's largest media group, publishes the
Daily Nation newspaper and also owns and operates newspapers,
television and radio stations in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.
The company's pretax profit for the six months through June
rose to 1.62 billion shillings ($18.5 million) on a 10 percent
jump in turnover to 6.43 billion shillings, it said in a
statement on Friday, citing cost controls and growth in all its
units.
Earnings per share rose 24 percent to 6.02 shillings, the
company said. It said it would pay an interim dividend of 2.50
shillings per share, unchanged from a year ago.
Rival Standard Group, which also runs a daily
newspaper, television and radio stations, achieved a 109 percent
rise in pretax profit to 223.3 million shillings in the first
half.
($1 = 87.6250 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia and
David Holmes)