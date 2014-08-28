NAIROBI Aug 28 Nation Media Group, which publishes Kenya's leading newspaper, reported a 2.1 percent rise in pretax profit to 1.65 billion shillings ($18.7 million), citing tight cost control.

The publisher of Daily Nation and owner of other media outlets in the region said that last year's first half had been buoyed by Kenya's elections, which kept the east African nation's population glued to televisions, radios and newspapers.

The company said it had beaten last year's numbers by controlling costs and through new income-generation initiatives, though it did not give further details in its statement.

Nation Media has been diversifying beyond Kenya in recent years, launching papers and broadcast stations in neighbouring markets such as Uganda. It has also made a foray into online money transfer services.

Group turnover in the first half of the year rose 0.3 percent year on year to 6.45 billion shillings.

The company announced an unchanged interim dividend of 2.50 shillings per share, with the total interim payout amounting to 471.4 million shillings. (1 US dollar = 88.3500 Kenyan shilling) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by David Goodman)