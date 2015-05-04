NAIROBI May 4 Kenya's Nation Media Group
selected Joseph Muganda to be its next chief executive,
replacing Linus Gitahi who opted for early retirement, it said
on Monday.
Nation Media, whose titles include one of the country's
biggest papers, the Daily Nation, also operates websites, radio
and television stations in east Africa.
Muganda, who will start the job in July, joins from East
African Breweries, where he served as managing
director for Kenya.
Nation Media also elevated Tom Mshindi to the post of editor
in chief, overseeing editorial content across all platforms.
Mshindi had been the group's chief operating officer and acting
editorial director.
Nation Media shares closed at 225 shillings, down from last
week's close of 234 shillings. Muganda's appointment was
announced after trading had ended for the day.
($1 = 94.7000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Holmes)