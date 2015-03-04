(Adds rights issue)

NAIROBI, March 4 National Bank of Kenya's pretax profit fell 28 percent to 1.3 billion shillings ($14.3 million) last year despite higher net interest income due to the cost of laying off staff under a restructuring plan.

National has been going through a revamp to reduce overall costs as part of an effort to reclaim its position as one of Kenya's top three lenders, a position the bank last held in 1996 before poor management hurt its performance.

Munir Ahmed, the lender's chief executive, said on Wednesday some staff had been redeployed to 25 new branches, which it opened last year, to reduce costs.

"We have supplemented that with the voluntary retirement for 190 staff where we paid 1.1 billion shillings," he told Reuters after an investor briefing.

The restructuring is part of a plan to steer the bank's business into more profitable areas and to strengthen its risk management.

National, the 12th largest bank in Kenya by assets, has cut unsecured personal loans to less than 30 percent of its loan book from 72 percent two years ago, and Ahmed said that number could go below 20 percent this year.

"We are changing the wheels of a moving car," Ahmed said.

He said the bank's plan to raise 13 billion shillings with a cash call to support increased lending and fund operations in new markets in the region would go ahead this year.

"It is critical for the very ambitious growth targets that we have set," Ahmed said.

National's pretax profit before the one-off job cut costs was 2.43 billion shillings, buoyed by growth in net interest income and transaction fees. Pretax profit was 1.81 billion shillings in 2013.

Net interest income rose 21 percent to 6.79 billion shillings while fees and commissions accounted for a net income of 2.13 billion shillings, up a third from the previous year.

The bank's shares rose 5 percent to trade at 26 shillings in the afternoon. Market participants said the move may have been driven by investors taking positions ahead of the rights issue.

($1 = 91.2800 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia and David Clarke)