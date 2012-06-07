NAIROBI, June 7 National Bank of Kenya
has appointed Munir Ahmed to replace long-serving Managing
Director Reuben Marambii, whose contract ends in December, it
said on Thursday.
Ahmed, who has worked for Standard Chartered in
London, Johannesburg and Nairobi, will lead the bank at a time
of transition as the Kenyan government and national pension fund
sell their combined stake to a strategic investor.
At the time of his appointment, he was in charge of
compliance and assurance at Standard Chartered for east Africa.
Under Marambii, National has turned around from heavy
losses, due to bad debts associated with politicians in
President Daniel Moi's regime in the 1990s.
It started paying dividends in 2011, after over more than a
decade of covering for the previous losses.
The lender raised its interest income in the first three
months of this year from the same period in 2011, helping to
drive a 4 percent increase in pretax profit to 486 million
shillings ($5.8 million).
($1 = 84.5750 Kenyan shillings)
