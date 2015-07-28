NAIROBI, July 28 National Bank of Kenya
doubled its first-half pretax profit to 2.5 billion shillings
($24 million) after its non-interest income jumped, the lender
said on Tuesday.
NBK, Kenya's eleventh-largest lender by assets at the end of
last year, said earlier this month its growth plan could be
delayed by at least three years due to failure to secure
approvals for a cash call.
The bank said its total income jumped to 6.15 billion
shillings during the period from 4.78 billion in the same period
last year. Non-interest income rose to 2.36 billion shillings
from 1.58 billion shillings, it said.
Earnings per share soared to 5.62 shillings from 2.77
shillings in the prior year period.
($1 = 102.4000 Kenyan shillings)
