NAIROBI Jan 26 Kenya's National Housing
Corporation, a government agency for developing residential
houses, plans to issue a 5 billion shilling ($54.53 million)
bond this year, a local newspaper reported on Monday.
Business Daily quoted the firm saying proceeds from the
issue, which will be listed on the Nairobi bourse, will be used
to fund the construction of news homes in the capital and two
other cities.
The east African nation's housing market is beset by a
number of challenges including failure to keep up with demand, a
very shallow mortgages market as well as corruption and red tape
in the ministry of lands and housing.
Kenya needs 210,000 new housing units a year, well above the
50,000 houses actually built, according to a study by the
country's central bank and the World Bank.
($1 = 91.7000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Sunil Nair)