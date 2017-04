NAIROBI, March 4 Kenya's NIC Bank said on Wednesday its pretax profit rose 24 percent last year to 6.23 billion shillings ($68.4 million), helped by growth in its interest income.

The bank, which also operates in Tanzania and Uganda, said in a statement that interest income rose 18 percent during the period to 11.4 billion shillings. ($1 = 91.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)