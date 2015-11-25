BRIEF-Getswift signs multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
* Signed an exclusive multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
NAIROBI Nov 25 Kenya's NIC Bank posted a 8.5 percent rise in its pretax profit for the first nine months of this year to 5.146 billion shillings ($50.43 million), the lender said on Wednesday. ($1 = 102.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Drazen Jorgic)
* Suncorp group ltd - $300 million has been allocated on a firm basis under broker firm offer and institutional offer