(Adds detail)

NAIROBI Nov 25 Kenya's NIC Bank achieved an 8.5 percent rise in pretax profit for the first nine months of this year to 5.146 billion shillings ($50.43 million), the lender said on Wednesday.

The bank, which also operates in Uganda and Tanzania, said net interest income rose by more than 1 billion shillings to 7 billion shillings on the back of growth in lending.

Earnings per share edged up to 5.61 shillings from 5.58 shillings in the corresponding period last year. ($1 = 102.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Goodman)