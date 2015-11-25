BRIEF-Getswift signs multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
* Signed an exclusive multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
NAIROBI Nov 25 Kenya's NIC Bank achieved an 8.5 percent rise in pretax profit for the first nine months of this year to 5.146 billion shillings ($50.43 million), the lender said on Wednesday.
The bank, which also operates in Uganda and Tanzania, said net interest income rose by more than 1 billion shillings to 7 billion shillings on the back of growth in lending.
Earnings per share edged up to 5.61 shillings from 5.58 shillings in the corresponding period last year. ($1 = 102.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Goodman)
* Suncorp group ltd - $300 million has been allocated on a firm basis under broker firm offer and institutional offer