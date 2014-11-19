NAIROBI Nov 19 Kenya's NIC Bank Group said on Wednesday its pretax profit rose 19 percent to 4.74 billion Kenyan shillings for the first nine months of this year compared with the same period in 2013, helped by growth in net interest income.

The bank, which also operates in Tanzania and Uganda, said net interest income in the nine months rose to 5.83 billion shillings from 5.43 billion shillings, helped by a 26 percent jump in loans and advances to customers to 96.81 billion shillings.

Its earnings per share rose to 5.58 shillings from 4.72 shillings.

NIC joins other listed Kenyan banks like Co-operative Bank , Barclays Bank of Kenya and Equity Bank that have registered growth in profit in the period under review.

Banks in east Africa's biggest economy have seen a rise in earnings, helped by increased lending on the back of steady interest rates and economic growth. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Eiting by Mark Heinrich)