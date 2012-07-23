NAIROBI, July 23 Kenya's NIC Bank has priced its 2.07 billion shilling ($24.58 million) cash call at 21 shillings a share, a 43 percent discount to the July 18 closing price, it said on Monday.

NIC, a second-tier lender known for asset financing which also operates in neighbouring Tanzania and Uganda, said it will invest the proceeds in local and regional expansion as well as in technological systems.

Dyer & Blair research analyst Eric Munywoki said he expected the issue to be fully subscribed, mainly due to the discount.

The price was set against the closing level, 36.75 shillings, the day before the issue was approved by the market regulator, and on Monday the shares traded up 0.7 percent at 37 shillings by 1122 GMT.

"The bank is also trading at a lower price to earnings (PE) ratio compared with the industry," Munywoki said. NIC's PE was 5.43 compared with the industry's average of 7.72, he said.

The bank picked its subsidiaries, NIC Capital and NIC Securities, as the joint lead transaction advisers for the issue, in which 98.7 million shares will be offered at a ratio of one for four shares held.

The issue will be on sale from Aug. 27 to Sept. 7.

Kenyan lender, Diamond Trust, is selling shares in a rights issue to raise $22 million. ($1 = 84.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Louise Ireland)