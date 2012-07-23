NAIROBI, July 23 Kenya's NIC Bank has
priced its 2.07 billion shilling ($24.58 million) cash call at
21 shillings a share, a 43 percent discount to the July 18
closing price, it said on Monday.
NIC, a second-tier lender known for asset financing which
also operates in neighbouring Tanzania and Uganda, said it will
invest the proceeds in local and regional expansion as well as
in technological systems.
Dyer & Blair research analyst Eric Munywoki said he expected
the issue to be fully subscribed, mainly due to the discount.
The price was set against the closing level, 36.75
shillings, the day before the issue was approved by the market
regulator, and on Monday the shares traded up 0.7 percent at 37
shillings by 1122 GMT.
"The bank is also trading at a lower price to earnings (PE)
ratio compared with the industry," Munywoki said. NIC's PE was
5.43 compared with the industry's average of 7.72, he said.
The bank picked its subsidiaries, NIC Capital and NIC
Securities, as the joint lead transaction advisers for the
issue, in which 98.7 million shares will be offered at a ratio
of one for four shares held.
The issue will be on sale from Aug. 27 to Sept. 7.
Kenyan lender, Diamond Trust, is selling shares in
a rights issue to raise $22 million.
($1 = 84.2000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Duncan Miriri and
Louise Ireland)