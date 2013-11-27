BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp & Astoria Financial Corp plans to merge
* Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation announce plans to merge, creating a high performing regional bank
NAIROBI Nov 27 Kenya's NIC Bank pre-tax profit rose 16.2 percent to 3.9 billion shillings ($44.88 million) in the first nine months of the year, boosted by higher net interest income, the bank said on Wednesday.
Earnings per share rose to 5.19 shillings from 4.41 shillings a year ago.
Most lenders in east Africa's biggest economy have reported a rise in profits due to a drop in interest rates from last year, which boosted demand for loans and cut interest expenses.
NIC Bank, which also operates in Tanzania and Uganda, only said the outlook for 2014 was "promising", without elaborating.
Net interest income in the nine months rose 36 percent to 5.4 billion shillings after a 16 percent increase in loans and advances to 77 billion shillings. ($1=86.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation announce plans to merge, creating a high performing regional bank
WARSAW, March 7 Private equity firm Mid Europa Partners (MEP) plans to sell a minority stake in Polish mountain tourism firm Polskie Koleje Linowe (PKL) in an initial public offering (IPO) later this year, one of its partners told Reuters.
* Says to issue 10 billion rouble ($172.35 million) BO-P03 series bonds