NAIROBI, July 25 Kenya's NIC Bank has appointed John Gachora as group managing director to replace James Macharia, who joined President Uhuru Kenyatta's cabinet in May, the bank said on Thursday.

Gachora, who will join the mid-tier lender in September, has been the head of corporate and investment banking at Barclays Africa in Johannesburg.

He previously worked with Absa Africa, Bank of America and Credit Suisse First Boston, NIC said in a statement.

His appointment is subject to the approval of the central bank, which regulates Kenyan lenders, NIC added.

NIC Bank, which also operates in Tanzania and Uganda, has total assets worth 108 billion Kenyan shillings ($1.24 billion). ($1 = 87.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa and David Goodman)