NAIROBI, July 25 Kenya's NIC Bank has
appointed John Gachora as group managing director to replace
James Macharia, who joined President Uhuru Kenyatta's cabinet in
May, the bank said on Thursday.
Gachora, who will join the mid-tier lender in September,
has been the head of corporate and investment banking at
Barclays Africa in Johannesburg.
He previously worked with Absa Africa, Bank of America and
Credit Suisse First Boston, NIC said in a statement.
His appointment is subject to the approval of the central
bank, which regulates Kenyan lenders, NIC added.
NIC Bank, which also operates in Tanzania and Uganda, has
total assets worth 108 billion Kenyan shillings ($1.24 billion).
($1 = 87.3000 Kenyan shillings)
