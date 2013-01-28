* Exploration block handed back to Kenyan government
* Edgo Energy blames technical problems, border dispute with
Somalia
* Four companies to drill offshore in Kenya in 2013
By Kelly Gilblom
NAIROBI, Jan 28 Edgo Energy, the exploration
unit of Jordan's Edgo, has relinquished a licence to explore an
area offshore Kenya, citing the technical difficulties of
drilling in very deep water.
The licence area, a triangular block off Kenya's southern
coast known as L26, lies in "ultra deep water" - meaning the
ocean floor is more than 1,500 metres beneath the water's
surface, which makes drilling complicated and expensive.
"Edgo Energy has agreed with the Kenyan Ministry of Energy
to relinquish block L26 due to the technical challenges of its
location in the ultra deep waters of the Lamu basin," said the
company in an email sent to Reuters on Monday.
East Africa and the continent's Horn of Africa region have
become hot spots for oil and gas exploration in recent years,
spurred on by new finds in countries including Uganda, Tanzania
and Mozambique.
Edgo obtained the L26 licence jointly with Qatar First
Investment Bank in July 2012, according to the company. It has
one additional licence with the same bank in onshore block L14
where it has already began preparing for seismic work.
Edgo said it was still interested in an upcoming licensing
round offshore, which will be composed of an estimated five
blocks within Kenyan waters.
"We will be looking at that ... we're interested," said
Mazen Masri, managing director of Edgo, in a phone interview
with Reuters last week.
With Edgo's surrender of L26, Kenya has additional acreage
to licence to interested explorers, who flocked to the country
in 2012 after U.S. explorer Apache Corp found
non-commercial quantities of gas offshore and Tullow Oil
discovered oil in two separate onshore wells.
Masri said last week a maritime border dispute between
Somalia and Kenya was also a challenge in L26 -- which sits
squarely in an area both countries claim to be part of their
offshore commercial acreage.
However, a spokeswoman for the company said in a phone
interview on Monday it was not the main factor in Edgo's
relinquishment.
Currently one company, Houston's Anadarko Petroleum,
is drilling offshore Kenya - in a non-disputed block called
L11-B - while the UK's Tullow Oil is in the midst of
drilling two onshore wells. BG Group, Ophir and
Afren also each plan to drill offshore in 2013, though
they are not drilling in contested territory.