By Kelly Gilblom
NAIROBI May 9 The state oil companies of Japan
and Kenya have signed an agreement to survey the east African
country, which has become a hot spot for exploration after the
discovery of oil, and assess its petroleum reserves onshore,
officials said on Wednesday.
National Oil Corporation of Kenya (NOCK) and Japan Oil, Gas
and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) agreed to jointly
conduct geophysical surveys to help evaluate whether there are
commercially viable hydrocarbons in Kenya.
Geophysical surveys help exploration companies determine the
areas where drilling is likely to have the most chance of
success.
The deal, which will run for an initial year and a half,
underlines the interest of international oil companies in East
Africa and the Horn of Africa following several major oil and
natural gas finds in the region.
In 2006 companies discovered oil reserves in neighbouring
Uganda, and this year explorers found large natural gas deposits
off the coast of Mozambique. At the end of March, Anglo-Irish
explorer Tullow Oil and its partner Africa Oil Corp
discovered oil in northern Kenya for the first time.
Tullow and Africa Oil have yet to determine whether their
find is commercially viable.
Tullow said on Monday, however, that the thickness of the
oil reservoir was greater than initially expected and that it
had only drilled to the most shallow depths of the planned well
- a significant sign for Kenya's potential as an oil producer.
About two dozen other companies are exploring for oil and
gas onshore and offshore Kenya, including NOCK, which is
actively exploring the 14T block in the southern part of the
country's Magadi Basin. It acquired the block in November 2010.
NOCK and JOGMEC's first survey on 14T, known as a full
tensor gravity gradiometry, is planned for June 2012. NOCK also
said the companies would complete 2D seismic surveys and
electromagnetic studies. It does not have immediate plans to
drill on the block.
Companies exploring for oil and gas often sign joint
ventures, such as the one between NOCK and JOGMEC, because the
cost of surveying and drilling is high, sometimes reaching up to
$50 million onshore.
In addition to NOCK's exploration efforts, it operates more
than 100 petrol stations, sells its own petroleum products and
is charged with helping develop an infrastructure plan to
position Kenya as a global oil and gas trading hub.
(Editing by James Macharia and Jane Baird)