NAIROBI, March 26 Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki said on Monday the east African country had discovered oil in northern Kenya where British Tullow Oil Plc has been conducting exploratory drilling.

"This is the first time Kenya has made such a discovery and it is very good news," Kibaki said at a government event shown live on TV.

Kibaki said Tullow would drill more wells to ascertain the commercial viability of the oil find.

The region, including Kenya, has become an international hot spot for oil and gas exploration. (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)