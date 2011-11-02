* NOCK also considering public private partnerships
* Plans strategic reserves and an offshore oil pontoon
* Kenya faced with perennial fuel shortages, price hikes
NAIROBI, Nov 2 State-run National Oil
Corporation of Kenya (NOCK) is considering an infrastructure
bond to finance construction of a strategic national petroleum
reserve and an offshore oil pontoon, a senior official said on
Wednesday.
Kenya plans to construct the reserve at a cost of up to 100
billion shillings ($1 billion) and a single buoy mooring
facility off its coastline at between $80-$100 million.
NOCK Managing Director Summaya Athmani said the firm was
seeking the cheapest way of financing the two projects,
including public-private partnerships (PPP) and infrastructure
bonds.
"We plan to explore a mix of financing options with a focus
on the least cost model of financing the projects," Athmani told
reporters at a press briefing.
In a PPP arrangement, the government would hold a majority
equity stake.
Perennial fuel shortages characterise the east Africa nation
of about 39 million people due to inefficient distribution
systems and which has seen consumer prices spike this year to
18.9 percent in October.
Petroleum consumption in Kenya is estimated to be about 4
million metric tons annually and could rise up to 10 million by
2030.
The country has a 21-day reserve capacity and strategic
reserves would raise it to 90 days.
"Our supply is almost hand to mouth and that needs to be
addressed," said Athmani, adding a weak shilling and the high
cost of financing oil supply tenders had kept fuel prices high
despite crude prices dropping significantly.
The Kenyan shilling has lost 16.5 percent this year
-- hitting a low of 107 against the dollar on Oct. 11 -- while
lending rates have shot up as the central bank tightened its
monetary policy to fight currency weakness and high inflation.
"A very strong dollar and very high Treasury bill rates wipe
out any gains from reduced oil prices (globally)," said Athmani.
($1 = 98.400 Kenyan Shillings)
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and David
Holmes)