* NOCK also considering public private partnerships

* Plans strategic reserves and an offshore oil pontoon

* Kenya faced with perennial fuel shortages, price hikes

NAIROBI, Nov 2 State-run National Oil Corporation of Kenya (NOCK) is considering an infrastructure bond to finance construction of a strategic national petroleum reserve and an offshore oil pontoon, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Kenya plans to construct the reserve at a cost of up to 100 billion shillings ($1 billion) and a single buoy mooring facility off its coastline at between $80-$100 million.

NOCK Managing Director Summaya Athmani said the firm was seeking the cheapest way of financing the two projects, including public-private partnerships (PPP) and infrastructure bonds.

"We plan to explore a mix of financing options with a focus on the least cost model of financing the projects," Athmani told reporters at a press briefing.

In a PPP arrangement, the government would hold a majority equity stake.

Perennial fuel shortages characterise the east Africa nation of about 39 million people due to inefficient distribution systems and which has seen consumer prices spike this year to 18.9 percent in October.

Petroleum consumption in Kenya is estimated to be about 4 million metric tons annually and could rise up to 10 million by 2030.

The country has a 21-day reserve capacity and strategic reserves would raise it to 90 days.

"Our supply is almost hand to mouth and that needs to be addressed," said Athmani, adding a weak shilling and the high cost of financing oil supply tenders had kept fuel prices high despite crude prices dropping significantly.

The Kenyan shilling has lost 16.5 percent this year -- hitting a low of 107 against the dollar on Oct. 11 -- while lending rates have shot up as the central bank tightened its monetary policy to fight currency weakness and high inflation.

"A very strong dollar and very high Treasury bill rates wipe out any gains from reduced oil prices (globally)," said Athmani. ($1 = 98.400 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and David Holmes)