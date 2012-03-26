* Oil find could be a game changer for Kenya, analyst says
* President says Kenya still a long way from producing oil
* Kenya says to look again at laws on sharing of oil revenue
(Adds energy minister, Tullow quotes, details, background)
By George Obulutsa
March 26 Kenya announced on Monday its first oil
discovery, saying it was found in the northern part of the
country where Africa-focused British firm Tullow Oil Plc
has been exploring for oil, and was now checking on the
commercial viability of the find.
Kenya and its neighbours in east Africa as well as the Horn
of the continent have become a hot spot for oil and gas
exploration in recent years, spurred by new finds.
South Sudan, which split from Sudan in July under a 2005
peace deal that ended decades of civil war, is an oil producer,
while commercial oil deposits were found in Uganda, and there
are vast natural gas deposits in Tanzania and Mozambique.
President Mwai Kibaki said in a statement read on live
television that Tullow had encountered in excess of 20 metres of
net oil pay, and would drill more wells in the area to ascertain
the commercial viability of the find.
"This is the first time Kenya has made such a discovery and
it is very good news," Kibaki said. "It is however the beginning
of a long journey to make our country an oil producer, which
typically takes in excess of 3 years."
Shares in Tullow jumped 2.5 percent in London immediately
after the announcement of its oil find in Kenya.
At a joint news conference with Tullow executives, Kenya's
Energy Minister Kiraitu Murungi displayed a glass bottle of the
"light waxy crude oil" found by the company.
"We will make sure that the oil in Kenya is a blessing for
the people of Kenya and not a curse," Murungi said, in reference
to other countries whose people remained mired in poverty
despite having struck oil.
Analysts said although it was still too soon to tell the
significance of Tullow's discovery, with the exact quantity or
deposits as yet unknown, it was worth noting that Tullow had
stated that the find went beyond their expectations.
"This is likely to attract interest from other explorers in
the coming months, keen to take advantage of this early find,"
London-based Marc Mercer, Africa associate at the Eurasia Group,
a political risk consultancy, said.
"If considerable reserves are found along the quantity
discovered in Uganda, then this is somewhat of a game changer
for Kenya and they are well placed to develop the industry for
export given their geographic location."
Kenya is positioned on Africa's east coast, which could be a
hub serving fast-growing Asian markets through its Mombasa port
and the Lamu port, now in the initial stages of construction.
MORE DRILLING TO FOLLOW
Tim O'Hanlon, Tullow's vice president for Africa told
reporters his company had been drilling the well since January
this year, and it was the first prospect to be tested as part of
a multi-well drilling campaign in Kenya and Ethiopia.
Tullow Oil operates Kenya's block 10BB with a 50 percent
working interest and Canada's Africa Oil Corp., which
holds the remaining stake.
Africa Oil's shares also rose after the announcement.
Tullow said it had been drilling the Ngamia-1 well on block
10BB, in the Lokichar basin in Turkana County. The well had
reached a depth of 1,041 metres at the time of discovery.
"We have many other prospects to drill of this size and even
larger ones, and we will do that," O'Hanlon said.
"We have had similar discoveries in Uganda... I guarantee
you that Tullow will now accelerate its efforts to make the
dream come true for everybody."
Tullow discovered oil in Uganda to the west of the country,
along the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, in 2006.
UK's BG Group said on Monday it discovered more gas
than estimated off the coast of Tanzania.
Kenyan officials told Reuters Nairobi would include a tax
break for firms exploring for oil and gas in a new law, in a bid
to attract even more investments in the sector.
(Additional reporting by Duncan Miriri; writing by James
Macharia; editing by James Jukwey)