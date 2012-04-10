NAIROBI, April 10 Apache Corporation has secured a rig to drill a well on an offshore Kenyan oil exploration block that it owns jointly with other firms, one of its partners on the block said on Tuesday.

Kenya has seen interest in its exploration blocks rise since its first oil discovery in the dry and dusty county of Turkana, where Africa-focused UK firm Tullow Oil has been exploring.

East Africa has become a focus of interest for oil and gas exploration, but a worldwide shortage of rigs threatens to slow growth and increase the cost of operations.

Houston-based Apache will use the deepwater drilling ship Deepsea Metro 1 to sink a well on the Mbawa prospect within block L8 off Kenya's Lamu archipelago, said Pancontinental Oil & Gas, a partner on the block.

"We are pursuing what we see as a major oil play rather than a gas play offshore Kenya," Pancontinental's Chief Executive Officer Barry Rushworth said in a statement.

Block L8 is run as joint venture with Apache as the operator holding a 50 percent stake. Origin Energy Limited has a 20 percent share while Australia's Pancontinental and Tullow Oil have a 15 percent stake each.

"Apache is anticipating a spud date within Q3 2012, with the actual date depending on when the drilling rig is finished with its current operations," Rushworth said.

He said the well on Mbawa prospect is expected to take some 45 to 60 days to complete to a planned total depth of 3,250 metres below the sea in water depth of 860 metres, easily within the range of modern equipment.

Pancontinental estimates that Mbawa has a maximum potential of 4.9 billion barrels of oil. (Editing by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)