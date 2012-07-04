NAIROBI, July 4 Canada's Africa Oil said on Wednesday it has found an additional 43 metres of potential oil pay in its Ngamia-1 well in northern Kenya where the east African country announced its first oil discovery in March.

The Ngamia-1 well in Kenya Block 10BB, which is operated by Africa Oil's partner Tullow, was drilled to a depth of 2,340 metres and will now be suspended for future flow testing. The commercial viability of the find has yet to be ascertained. (Reporting By Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)