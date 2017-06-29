NAIROBI, June 29 Kenya has delayed plans to
start crude oil production and exports until the government
passes an amended law that includes setting out how revenues
will be shared between national and county government and local
communities.
The law is expected to be in place by late September, when a
new senate and national assembly convene after August elections.
Kenya announced plans last year to start small-scale
production in June 2017, involving trucking about 2,000 barrels
a day to the coast. The government said this was not expected to
generate any profit.
"After consultation with the leadership of Turkana (county)
and the community, we have decided that instead of having the
project commence by this month, we will defer it until the bill
which is pending before the Senate," Energy and Petroleum
Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter told a news conference.
"So the one-month extension (is) until the next parliament -
essentially August or September. We will do it before the end of
the year, because it is a programme that will run until the
pipeline is done."
Kenya has an estimated 750 million barrels of recoverable
reserves in onshore fields but no pipeline to take the waxy
crude from the northwest to an export terminal on the east
coast.
Africa Oil and Tullow Oil were 50-50
partners in blocks 10 BB and 13T where the discoveries were
made. Africa Oil has since sold a 25-percent stake in those
blocks to A.P. Moller-Maersk.
Keter said they expect to award a contract soon to a company
that will carry out an environmental impact study and a
front-end engineering and design (FEED) for a crude oil
pipeline.
"What we want right now, is to award for the environmental
impact assessment and front-end engineering design, in
preparation for the award for the construction of the pipeline.
Anytime now, maybe by next month," he said.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Louise Ireland)