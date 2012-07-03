* Oxford University Press admits "improper behaviour"
* World Bank bars subsidiaries from contracts for 3 years
* OUP says "redoubling our efforts" to ensure integrity
By Drazen Jorgic
NAIROBI, July 3 Oxford University's publishing
arm has agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle two cases of
improper payments to government officials in east Africa,
Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and the World Bank said on
Tuesday.
Oxford Publishing Limited, agreed to pay 1.9 million pounds
($2.98 million) after the SFO initiated court action. Its parent
company Oxford University Press (OUP) admitted "improper
behaviour".
The World Bank conducted a separate investigation into OUP's
Tanzania and Kenya-based subsidiaries which it said paid off
government officials for two text books contracts relating to
World Bank-financed education projects.
OUP, the world's largest university press, agreed to pay the
World Bank $500,000 in a "negotiated resolution".
The World Bank said the Oxford University Press Tanzania
(OUPT) and Oxford University Press East Africa (OUPEA), which is
based in Kenya and also operates in Burundi, Malawi, Rwanda,
Sudan and Uganda, would be barred from applying for World
Bank-financed projects for three years.
"The improper behaviour was confined to a small part of the
global organisation but of course such conduct should not happen
at all," Nigel Portwood, Chief Executive of OUP, said in a
statement.
"We are absolutely committed to the highest standards of
integrity throughout OUP, and are redoubling our efforts to
secure that commitment."
OUP said it would also pay an additional £2 million to
not-for-profit organisations for teacher training and other
educational purposes in sub-Saharan Africa.
($1 = 0.6374 British pounds)
