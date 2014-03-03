NAIROBI, March 3 Kenya's Pan Africa Insurance Holdings recorded an 82 percent rise in full-year 2013 pretax profit to 1.52 billion shillings ($17.58 million) after higher investment income offset a slight drop in gross premiums.

It said that investment income on shareholders' assets jumped to 708 million shillings from 113 million shillings, while gross premiums fell to 5.32 billion shillings from 5.44 billion shillings.

The insurer reported earnings per share of 13.05 shillings, up from 6.25 shillings, and recommended a dividend payment of 4.50 shillings a share, from 3 shillings previously. ($1 = 86.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri and David Goodman)