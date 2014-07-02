UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
NAIROBI, July 2 A cargo plane with four crew members crashed into a commercial building in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, shortly after taking off from city's main airport on Wednesday, the Kenyan Airports Authority (KAA) said.
"A Fokker 50 cargo plane with 4 people on board has this morning crashed at a commercial building in Utawala after taking off from JKIA," KAA said on its Twitter feed.
Kenyan media reported all four crew members were killed in the crash. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders