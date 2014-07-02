NAIROBI, July 2 A cargo plane with four crew members crashed into a commercial building in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, shortly after taking off from city's main airport on Wednesday, the Kenyan Airports Authority (KAA) said.

"A Fokker 50 cargo plane with 4 people on board has this morning crashed at a commercial building in Utawala after taking off from JKIA," KAA said on its Twitter feed.

Kenyan media reported all four crew members were killed in the crash. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Paul Tait)