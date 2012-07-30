NAIROBI, July 30 Kenya has invited bids for the
design and construction of three berths at its second port at
Lamu on the northern coast, the head of the Kenya Ports
Authority (KPA) said on Monday.
The $5.3 billion port is part of a $23 billion transport
corridor project to link Lamu to Ethiopia and newly independent
South Sudan, bringing investment and much-needed jobs to the
region.
It also includes the construction of a railway, pipeline,
highway, airport and refinery.
Gichiri Ndua, managing director of KPA, said the request for
expressions of interest was open to local and international
firms.
As well as cutting over-reliance on Kenya's existing Mombasa
port, the project is aimed at deepening trade in east Africa and
opening up northern Kenya, a vast area whose economy lags behind
the rest of the country.
(Editing by Duncan Miriri and Helen Massy-Beresford)