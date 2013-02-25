* Cement maker says likely to reinstate dividends
* Construction one of Africa's fastest growing sectors
NAIROBI Feb 25 Kenya's East African Portland
Cement plans to expand after returning to profit
during the six months ended December, boosted by cost cutting
and improved cement sales.
Portland, Kenya's No. 3 cement producer, said on Monday it
was optimistic of strong full-year results and was exploring
expanding to Tanzania.
The firm, which also operates in Uganda and South Sudan, was
also looking to grow its clinker production line after returning
to profit for the first time in two years.
"We are now discussing the financing of these projects,"
managing director Kephar Tande told investors in Nairobi.
Portland plans to raise new capital through the Nairobi
bourse, with the aim of increasing clinker production to 1.5
million tonnes by 2016 from 450,000 tonnes.
Tande also expects Portland to double its export market to
10 percent by 2014, while noting "good prospects" of the company
paying a dividend to shareholders for the first time since 2010.
Construction has been one of east Africa's fastest growing
sectors over the last decade, fuelled by a burgeoning middle
class with higher disposable incomes. Returns on investment in
the sector have outpaced those of equities and government
securities.
Portland made a pretax profit of 376.27 million shillings
($4.3 million) for the six months ended December, compared with
a pretax loss of 247.20 million shillings during the same period
last year.
Tande said the business boosted profits by saving about 850
million shillings by reducing inefficiencies at its plants,
which led to greater production of clinker, a key raw material
for making cement.
($1 = 87.6000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge, Editing by Drazen Jorgic and
Mark Potter)