NAIROBI Jan 17 Kenya's Capital Market
Authority (CMA) has imposed a 60-day trading ban on the already
suspended shares of East African Portland Cement
(EAPCC) to protect investors from a dispute between its board
and the government.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) halted trading in the
company's shares on Dec. 27 after the government, which owns 25
percent of the cement maker, dissolved the board, citing an
improper tendering process for clinker -- a lumpy intermediate
product in the production of cement.
The High Court later ruled that the government had no power
to order the board's dissolution, paving the way for the board's
reinstatement earlier this month.
"The authority has set down an initial suspension period of
60 days to allow EAPCC to address all outstanding concerns on
compliance with the regulatory obligations imposed on listed
companies," CMA Chairman Kung'u Gatabaki told reporters.
"We want to restore confidence in the capital markets," he
said.
EAPCC is the second company listed on the Kenyan stock
exchange to be suspended in less than six months over governance
and compliance issues.
Car retailer CMC Holdings was suspended in
September following fraud claims involving its former chairman.
Gatabaki said a foresic audit was still being conducted into
CMC Holdings, which remains suspended from the
exchange.
