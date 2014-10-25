NAIROBI Oct 25 Kenya's East African Portland
Cement posted a net loss of 386 million shillings
($4.32 million) for the year ended June 30, saying it had been
hurt by price competition, high staff costs and the weakening
shilling.
A year ago, Kenya's No. 3 cement producer posted a net
profit of 1.7 billion shillings
The company will not pay a dividend this year, it said in
its results, posted late on Friday.
Earnings per share tumbled to -4.30 shillings, compared to
19.73 shillings a years ago.
The company said its administrative costs had gone up by 700
million shillings following a restructuring of its management,
staff compensation and an increase in staff gratuity.
Construction has been one of Kenya's fastest growing sectors
over the last decade, fuelled by a burgeoning middle class with
higher disposable incomes, as well as government-fuelled
infrastructure expansion across the country.
In its report, the company said it hopes to capitalize on
that growth and plans to spend 2.5 billion shillings in the
coming year on new investments.
"The company has not been left behind and is aggressively
investing in new machinery and equipment to increase efficiency
and capacity," it said.
But it also said that "the market will continue to be highly
competitive, and is likely to see declining prices for the
foreseeable future."
(1 US dollar = 89.4000 Kenyan shilling)
(Reporting by Edith Honan, editing by William Hardy)