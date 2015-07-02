MOMBASA, July 2 The Kenya Ports Authority said on Thursday striking workers at the Mombasa port should resume work by Friday morning or lose their jobs, and that normal activities at East Africa's biggest port will resume July 6.

The workers are disputing higher deductions for the government's national health insurance scheme, officials said.

"Any employee who will not report or discharge his or her duties will be deemed to have forfeited their appointment," the authority said in a notice to workers announcing the deadline. (Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Writing by Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)