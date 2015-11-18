By Joseph Akwiri
MOMBASA Nov 18 East Africa's biggest port of
Mombasa will spend 100 million shillings ($980,392.16) to build
a new cruise ship terminal aimed at boosting tourism, port
management said on Wednesday.
Piracy in the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean struck a
major dent into cruise tourism in the region, but the industry
has rebounded since 2011, with enhanced naval patrols and
deployment of armed guards on vessels.
"Before we used to receive 40 cruise vessels per year with
40,000 tourists," ports spokesman Hajj Masemo told Reuters,
adding the number had dropped to near zero due to piracy.
"But the vessels are now coming back, and we need to
encourage this to boost our tourism," he said.
The port had received 2,000 tourists on cruise ships this
year, and that number is expected to reach 5,000 by end of the
year, he said.
Work on the new facility will begin next year and will take
about a year to complete, he said.
The Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers said it
welcomed the project but said the government must also improve
roads, ferries and the "cleanliness of the city" to attract more
visitors.
Tourism is a massive source of revenue for Kenya, but it has
been hit hard in recent years by a series of attacks by Islamist
extremists from neighbouring Somalia.
($1 = 102.0000 Kenyan shillings)
