NAIROBI, Sept 19 Kenya's sole power distributor, Kenya Power , will raise the fuel surcharge levied on tariffs next month, putting yet more upward pressure on prices in the region's biggest economy, newspaper Business Daily reported on Monday.

Citing a legal notice in the Kenya Gazette, a government publication, Business Daily said the fuel cost segment of power tariffs would rise by 22.4 percent to 8.2 shillings ($0.086).

A battered shilling and heavy reliance on diesel-powered generators to produce electricity due to low water levels in the country's hydro-electric dams have sparked a steady rise in the fuel surcharge this year.

Concerns about inflation -- which rose for the 10th month in a row in August to a higher-than-expected 16.67 percent -- have driven the shilling lower and prompted a spike last month in interbank lending rates.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels carry an 18.30 percent weighting in the basket of goods used to measure overall price growth. The new charges are expected to take effect in October.

Chronic power blackouts and higher electricity bills in Kenya are fuelling anger ahead of next year's presidential election as they push up living costs and cast doubts on the government's ability to fully implement its long-term economic vision. ($1 = 94.950 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; editing by Richard Lough and Patrick Graham)