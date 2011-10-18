* Proposes a one for eight bonus share issue

* Sales of electricity jump 8.6 pct to 42 bln shillings (Adds quotes, dividend)

NAIROBI Oct 18 Kenya Power posted an 11 percent jump in pretax profit to 6.26 billion shillings ($62.9 million) in its full year ended June, thanks to an 8.6 percent rise in its electricity sales, the firm said on Tuesday.

The firm, which is the east African nation's only power distributor, proposed a bonus share issue of one for every eight ordinary shares held, and forecast it would sustain its performance in the year ahead despite a tough economic environment.

"The country has experienced a series of domestic and external shocks, including a weakening shilling, rising inflation and higher food and fuel prices, which may reduce the GDP growth rate and thereby affect our business," Kenya Power said in a statement.

"As we look into the future, we are optimistic that with the strategies in place... the company's good performance will be sustained."

The firm proposed a final dividend of 0.35 shillings per share, bring the total to 0.45 shillings, up from a diluted 0.36 shillings per share in the year-ago period. ($1 = 99.550 Kenyan Shillings) (Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)