NAIROBI Feb 17 Kenya Power posted a 53 percent rise in first-half profit helped by higher sales and tariffs, and said it would focus on increasing new customers to sustain its earnings.

The country's sole power supplier said on Tuesday pretax profit rose to 6.4 billion shillings ($70.13 million) for the six months to the end of December.

Revenue increased by 40 percent to 37.6 billion shillings.

"We are optimistic that... the company's good performance will be sustained," Ben Chumo, Kenya Power's chief executive said in a statement.

Chumo added the company would improve its capacity to provide more electricity in line with the government's overall plan to expand power supply in East Africa's biggest economy.

Kenya's power generation capacity is below 2000 megawatts but the government wants to add 5,000 MW of power generation capacity by 2017 to meet rising demand due to a growing economy.

Demand for electricity from firms and homes outstrips Kenya's installed generation capacity, which frequently leads to blackouts that disrupt businesses and forces them to spend extra funds to install and run generators.

Kenya Power is expanding its customer base by electrifying homes in rural and low-income urban homes.

"To secure revenue, we are planning to introduce smart metering systems to enhance billing accuracy for large power customers as well as reduce overall costs," Chumo added.

Kenya Power said its earnings per share for the period rose to 2.14 shillings from 1.54 shillings.

The firm said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.20 shillings per share, unchanged from the same period last year.

($1 = 91.2600 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)