NAIROBI Feb 17 Kenya Power posted a
53 percent rise in first-half profit helped by higher sales and
tariffs, and said it would focus on increasing new customers to
sustain its earnings.
The country's sole power supplier said on Tuesday pretax
profit rose to 6.4 billion shillings ($70.13 million) for the
six months to the end of December.
Revenue increased by 40 percent to 37.6 billion shillings.
"We are optimistic that... the company's good performance
will be sustained," Ben Chumo, Kenya Power's chief executive
said in a statement.
Chumo added the company would improve its capacity to
provide more electricity in line with the government's overall
plan to expand power supply in East Africa's biggest economy.
Kenya's power generation capacity is below 2000 megawatts
but the government wants to add 5,000 MW of power generation
capacity by 2017 to meet rising demand due to a growing economy.
Demand for electricity from firms and homes outstrips
Kenya's installed generation capacity, which frequently leads to
blackouts that disrupt businesses and forces them to spend extra
funds to install and run generators.
Kenya Power is expanding its customer base by electrifying
homes in rural and low-income urban homes.
"To secure revenue, we are planning to introduce smart
metering systems to enhance billing accuracy for large power
customers as well as reduce overall costs," Chumo added.
Kenya Power said its earnings per share for the period rose
to 2.14 shillings from 1.54 shillings.
The firm said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.20
shillings per share, unchanged from the same period last year.
($1 = 91.2600 Kenyan shillings)
