* Says expansion necessary to meet growing demand
* Funding from a mix of debt, internal revenues
* Kenya suffers from frequent blackouts
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Oct 11 Kenya Power plans to
spend 156 billion shillings ($1.83 billion) between now and 2018
to expand its electricity distribution network in order to keep
up with growing demand.
The country suffers from frequent blackouts due to supply
shortfalls and an aging grid, forcing most businesses and
wealthy people to have stand-by generators.
Kenya Power, the sole electricity distribution company in
the east African nation, has had to contend with increasing
customer connections, particularly in rural areas.
Ben Chumo, the company's acting chief executive, said demand
was forecast to rise by 6 percent by June next year.
"We shall primarily be looking at expanding the network," he
told a news conference on Friday.
"We are looking forward to support from the donor community,
the lending community, and of course besides this we are looking
to raising our own resources to support this particular amount."
Lawrence Yego, Kenya Power's finance manager, said the
company planned to raise $300 million through a bond, while the
World Bank would provide $150 million.
The World Bank was also offering technical advice over the
proposed bond issue, Yego said.
"We really need to go very fast to grow very fast to be able
to catch up with the level of generation and the level of demand
that is likely to grow in the market," he said.
Kenya Power, which serves more than 2 million customers,
depends on hydro power stations and geothermal plants, run by
the Kenya Electricity Generating Company.
Kenya plans to add 5,000 MW of power supply capacity to the
existing 1,664 MW generated by 2017.
Chumo said that in the financial year ending June 2014,
Kenya Power expected an additional 540 MW of electricity from
new geothermal, wind and diesel power plants, compared with the
previous year.
Kenya Power posted a 24 percent drop in pretax profit for
its year ended June, hurt by higher financing costs.
($1 = 85.2500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Duncan Miriri and Pravin Char)