* Says expansion necessary to meet growing demand

* Funding from a mix of debt, internal revenues

* Kenya suffers from frequent blackouts

By George Obulutsa

NAIROBI, Oct 11 Kenya Power plans to spend 156 billion shillings ($1.83 billion) between now and 2018 to expand its electricity distribution network in order to keep up with growing demand.

The country suffers from frequent blackouts due to supply shortfalls and an aging grid, forcing most businesses and wealthy people to have stand-by generators.

Kenya Power, the sole electricity distribution company in the east African nation, has had to contend with increasing customer connections, particularly in rural areas.

Ben Chumo, the company's acting chief executive, said demand was forecast to rise by 6 percent by June next year.

"We shall primarily be looking at expanding the network," he told a news conference on Friday.

"We are looking forward to support from the donor community, the lending community, and of course besides this we are looking to raising our own resources to support this particular amount."

Lawrence Yego, Kenya Power's finance manager, said the company planned to raise $300 million through a bond, while the World Bank would provide $150 million.

The World Bank was also offering technical advice over the proposed bond issue, Yego said.

"We really need to go very fast to grow very fast to be able to catch up with the level of generation and the level of demand that is likely to grow in the market," he said.

Kenya Power, which serves more than 2 million customers, depends on hydro power stations and geothermal plants, run by the Kenya Electricity Generating Company.

Kenya plans to add 5,000 MW of power supply capacity to the existing 1,664 MW generated by 2017.

Chumo said that in the financial year ending June 2014, Kenya Power expected an additional 540 MW of electricity from new geothermal, wind and diesel power plants, compared with the previous year.

Kenya Power posted a 24 percent drop in pretax profit for its year ended June, hurt by higher financing costs.

($1 = 85.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri and Pravin Char)