NAIROBI Oct 18 Kenya Power posted an 11 percent jump in pretax profit to 6.26 billion shillings ($62.9 mln) in its full year ended June, thanks to an 8.6 percent rise in its electricity sales, it said on Tuesday.

The firm, which is the east African nation's only power distributor, proposed a bonus share issue of one for every eight ordinary shares held, and forecast it would sustain its performance in the year ahead despite a tough economic environment. ($1 = 99.550 Kenyan Shillings) (Writing by Duncan Miriri; editing by Richard Lough)