* Inflation seen easing on favourable crude prices, good
rainfall
* Analyst say tax-cuts reversal could feed inflation
* FinMin says government committed to free markets regime
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Jan 12 Kenya will reinstate taxes
on grains and fuel by the end of its fiscal year 2011/12
(July-June) as global crude prices ease, a move analysts said
risked fuelling inflationary pressures and sparking discontent.
Kenya scrapped all taxes on Kerosene and removed the import
duty on wheat and maize in April last year to cushion low income
families after rising consumer prices sparked widespread
frustration in the region's biggest economy last year.
"We plan to phase out these (tax) measures by the end of the
fiscal year and instead scale up targeted interventions,"
Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta and central bank Governor
Njuguna Ndung'u said in a letter to the International Monetary
Fund.
The letter, dated Nov. 18, was made public late on
Wednesday.
Analysts said the move would increase the cost of living at
a time when the central bank is battling to rein in inflation
and stabilise the local currency.
Consumer prices in Kenya surged in 2011, driving inflation
to a high of 19.72 percent in November.
The inflation rate inched lower in December and analysts
said they expected the year-on-year rate of inflation
to ease further thanks to an aggressive cycle of
monetary policy tightening in the final quarter of last year,
and heavy rains which are seen easing food prices.
"If they return the taxes and international oil prices rise,
fuel prices will rise again putting upwards pressure on
inflation," said Evans Mugi, an analyst at Genghis Capital.
"Grain is the most important item when calculating food
inflation and any increase in prices will push it up," Mugi
said.
The letter also stated Kenya aimed to bring the inflation
rate down to 7 percent by end 2012. When contacted by Reuters,
Ndung'u declined to confirm if 7 percent remained the year-end
target two months on.
"(Central Bank of Kenya) will follow the policy path
outlined in the letter of intent," the governor said, referring
to the authorities' ambitions to stem inflationary expectations
and build up hard currency reserves, among others.
The bank changed its fiscal year inflation target in
November to nine percent from the previously held target of 5
percent.
The letter also said the government remained committed a
free market regime with no controls on prices, interest rates
and exchange rate.
"What this means is that Kenyans should be prepared to live
above the 20 percent inflation rate," said Steve Mutoro,
secretary general of the Consumers Federation of Kenya.
"They should expect a lot of angry reactions from the
people. May be we may go the Nigerian way," Mutoro said,
referring to civil unrest that has paralysed Nigeria after it
removed fuel subsidies.
(Editing by Richard Lough/Anna Willard)