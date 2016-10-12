BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
NAIROBI Oct 12 Kenyan private equity house Fanisi Capital is looking to raise $75-100 million for its second fund to invest in firms in East Africa, it said on Wednesday.
Fanisi, which has already invested its first fund worth $50 million in healthcare, food processing and education, said up to $40 million of the new fund will be raised locally.
"Several leading pension funds have already committed to putting money into the fund," Ayisi Makatiani, Fanisi's managing partner and CEO, said in a statement.
Private equity is gaining popularity in the region as funds and wealthy individuals seek higher returns that may not be available in the stock and debt markets.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Elias Biryabarema)
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)