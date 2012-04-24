By Caroline Mango
MOMBASA, April 24 One person was killed in Kenya
on Tuesday during a protest against the government's rule of the
Mombasa coastal strip, a tourism magnet and one of the country's
main foreign exchange earners.
The protest came after the government banned the Mombasa
Republican Council (MRC), a group calling for the coastal city
area to secede.
More than 50 people stormed a court that was hearing a case
in which the MRC has challenged the government ruling. Police
fired tear gas to disperse the protesters.
"I can confirm that one person died in the confrontation
after the youths affiliated with the MRC stormed the law
courts," said regional police chief Aggrey Adoli.
Adoli said the youth died after he was hit by a stone thrown
by a fellow protester. He denied reports by some protesters that
police had fired live rounds.
"The death of the youth was not as a result of a police
bullet, but rather he died of wounds inflicted after his
colleague hit him with a stone," he said.
Adoli said the protesters had been warned to stay away from
the court. Police made several arrests and several protesters
were injured.
The MRC says it wants the coastal strip, which includes
Kenya's main port, to run its own affairs and accuses successive
governments of doing too little to alleviate poverty.
President Mwai Kibaki said in a state of the nation address
in parliament on Tuesday the coastal region would remain part of
Kenya.
MRC chairman Omar Mwamnwadzi said: "The action by the police
... has caused tension in the region. If anything happens as a
result, I cannot be blamed because the government has pushed us
to the wall."
The group says it has thousands of members, mainly
unemployed youths.
