NAIROBI May 14 Kenyan police in riot gear fired
teargas and water cannon on Tuesday to disperse about 200
protesters gathered outside parliament to demonstrate against
lawmakers' salary demands.
Civil rights groups organised the protest, drumming up
support through social media, to highlight Kenyans' anger that
politicians are demanding higher pay so soon after a broadly
peaceful election on March 4.
The organisers said the "Occupy Parliament" march, was meant
to help expose the political class in East Africa's largest
economy widely regarded as greedy and corrupt.
Protesters gave live pigs pig blood to feed on at the gates
of parliament in the capital Nairobi to symbolise legislators
who they dubbed "MPigs".
"We have spilled the blood of the pigs to show that the MPs
are greedy like pigs," said Boniface Mwangi before he and other
organisers were arrested by police.
