NAIROBI Nov 5 Kenya's central bank held its key
benchmark lending rate at 8.5 percent on Tuesday,
saying that prices were rising slightly faster than a target
level but a stronger shilling moderated the impact of imported
inflation.
"There were also no demand-driven inflationary pressure
which would require a revision of the current monetary policy
stance," the Central Bank of Kenya said in a statement.
Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate fell to 7.76
percent in October from 8.29 percent a month earlier, leading
analysts to say they expected the rate to be held.
